Offbeat: 2023-11-22

  1. punjabi hit squad – hasdi hasdi
  2. hawaii – wakiki beach
  3. p;lanxty – the lakes of pontchartrain
  4. frederico aubele – postales
  5. shona malanga – aphendulwa
  6. sheila chandra – shanti shanti shanti
  7. bongo maffin – mari ya phephha
  8. tshala muana – menteurs
  9. calypso rose – israel by bus
  10. hamid bvaroudi – caravan !! baghdad
  11. jabu khinyale – judgement day
  12. vanja lazarova – stojne bre me kokocansko
  13. cheb mami – viens habibi
  14. mohamed mounir – hanina
