Offbeat: 2023-10-11

  1. Rico Rodriguez – Return Of The Bullet
  2. Beautify Junkyards – Cosmorama
  3. Laurel Aitken – Mr Bartender
  4. Soweto Gospel Choir – Mama Ndyalla
  5. Chasing Ghosts – Summer
  6. Souad Maasi featuring Piers Faccini – Mirage
  7. Hollie Cooke & Prince Fatty – Milk & Honey
  8. Eleea – Space
  9. Joyce – Aldeia De Ogum
  10. Mbongwana Star – Malukayi (featuring Konono No 1)
  11. Aphendulwa – Ikusasasa
  12. Soweto Gospel Choir – Forever Young
  13. Khun Narin’s Electric Phin Band – Lai Sing
  14. Juana Molina – Yo Se Que
