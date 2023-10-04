Offbeat: 2023-10-04

- James Yorkston & The Big Eyes Family Players – Low Down In the Broom
- Al Qasar featuring Jello Biafra – Ya Malak
- Black Star Liner – Yemen Culla Connection
- Oumou Sangare – Yala (Roaming Around For No Good Reason)
- The Magpie Swoop – Employee Of The Month
- Jean-Louis Murat – Mashpotetises
- Ismael Lo – Dibi Dibi Rek
- Margaret Roadknight – Disposable Society
- Angelique Kidjo – Batonga
- Xylouris Ensemble – Dervisiko
- Tinariwen – Aldachan Manin
- Ruby Hunter – I’ve Been Waiting
- Sharon Shannon with Kirsty MacColl – Libertango
Reader's opinions