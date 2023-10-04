Offbeat: 2023-10-04

  1. James Yorkston & The Big Eyes Family Players – Low Down In the Broom
  2. Al Qasar featuring Jello Biafra – Ya Malak
  3. Black Star Liner – Yemen Culla Connection
  4. Oumou Sangare – Yala (Roaming Around For No Good Reason)
  5. The Magpie Swoop – Employee Of The Month
  6. Jean-Louis Murat – Mashpotetises
  7. Ismael Lo – Dibi Dibi Rek
  8. Margaret Roadknight – Disposable Society
  9. Angelique Kidjo – Batonga
  10. Xylouris Ensemble – Dervisiko
  11. Tinariwen – Aldachan Manin
  12. Ruby Hunter – I’ve Been Waiting
  13. Sharon Shannon with Kirsty MacColl – Libertango
