Offbeat: 2023-09-06

Written by on September 6, 2023

  1. Ry Cooder – The Prodigal Son
  2. Peter Cole & Bai Kamara Jr – What’s Your Tribe
  3. Shikisha – Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick
  4. Oumou Sangare – Sounsoumba
  5. Kee Ahn – Better Things
  6. Tarif de Haidouks – In A Persian Market
  7. The Terem Quartet – Old Carousel
  8. Warumpi Band – Joining My Life
  9. Sara Correia – Agora o Tempo
  10. Xylouris Ensemble – My Mind The Boatman
  11. Bombino – Takamba
  12. Sergio Mendes – Batucada
  13. Millie Small – Tell Me Right Now
  14. Millie Small – Carry Go Bring Come
  15. The Upsetters – Long Sentence
