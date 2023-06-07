Offbeat: 2023-06-07

June 7, 2023

  1. Shaolin Afronauts – Flight of the Ancients
  2. Vange Milliet – Batuque
  3. Ajak Kwai – Rabina Mana
  4. The Krui3ers – At Home with the Krui3ers
  5. Folkfusion Band – Volt Negem Egy Kesckem
  6. Taraf De Caliu – Hora De La Milcovat
  7. Hedvig Mollestad & Trondheim Jazz Orchestra – On the Horizon part 2
  8. Chella Torres – Afayahadina (I have traveled)
  9. Mdou Moctar – Maheyega Assouf Igan
  10. SUNDAY DRIVER – Sayam Shivam Sundaram
  11. Peter Gabriel – Biko
