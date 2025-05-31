Noon Tunes: 2025-05-31

  1. Sleater-Kinney – Words and Guitar
  2. Barkaa – Blak Matriarch
  3. Dem Mob – Dip
  4. Ziggy Ramo w. Paul Kelly – Little Things
  5. Bryte – Brainwash
  6. Thelma Plum – Around Here
  7. Christine Anu & Deni Hines – Takin It To The Streets
  8. Warumpi band – Blackfella/whitefella
  9. Blackfire – Suicide Road
  10. The Sugarcubes – Birthday
  11. Hüsker Dü – Don’t Want to Know If You Are Lonely
  12. Models – I Hear Motion
  13. Pixies – Gigantic
  14. Amyl and The Sniffers – Jerkin’
  15. Blowers – Chances
  16. Loose Tooth – Bites Will Bleed
  17. Division – Blood Red
  18. Empty Threats – The One
  19. The Twenty Second Sect – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  20. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  21. Radio Free Alice – Empty Words
  22. Robert Forster – Strawberries
  23. B52’s – Funplex
  24. Master’s Apprentices – Because love you
  25. Dandy Warhols – Best Friend
  26. Breeders – Little Fury
  27. Elastica – Stutter
  28. Pink Noise Generator – Don’t Pretend
  29. My Cherie – Rose In The Garden
  30. Kaki King – Gouge Both Your Eyes Out (But Eat Only One)
