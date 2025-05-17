Noon Tunes: 2025-05-17

Written by on May 17, 2025

  1. Sleater-Kinney – Entertain
  2. Darts of Pleasure – Elixir
  3. Oscar The Wild – Big Think
  4. Placement – More a Curse
  5. Clouds – Bower of Bliss
  6. Beaches – In A While
  7. Underground Lovers – Au Pair
  8. Folk Bitch Trio – The Actor
  9. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Balcony
  10. Wet Leg – Too Late Now
  11. Subtract-S – 1000 yrs
  12. Rebeccas Empire – Big Smoke
  13. River of Snakes – Bad Blood
  14. Blowers – Hate That Shit
  15. Wild Flag – Racehorse
  16. Adalita – All Day Venus
  17. The Leafs – Space Elevator
  18. The Raveonettes – Sleepwalking
  19. Diesel Witch – Lost In The Desert
  20. Caveman Disco – What Do You Want
  21. Mesa Cosa – Los Perros
  22. The Psychedelic Furs – India
  23. The Mad Turks From Istanbul – Looking Forward To Destroy
  24. The Screaming Believers – Surf’s Up With The Aytollah
  25. Primus – Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver
  26. Cake – I Will Survive
