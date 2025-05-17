Noon Tunes: 2025-05-17

- Sleater-Kinney – Entertain
- Darts of Pleasure – Elixir
- Oscar The Wild – Big Think
- Placement – More a Curse
- Clouds – Bower of Bliss
- Beaches – In A While
- Underground Lovers – Au Pair
- Folk Bitch Trio – The Actor
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Balcony
- Wet Leg – Too Late Now
- Subtract-S – 1000 yrs
- Rebeccas Empire – Big Smoke
- River of Snakes – Bad Blood
- Blowers – Hate That Shit
- Wild Flag – Racehorse
- Adalita – All Day Venus
- The Leafs – Space Elevator
- The Raveonettes – Sleepwalking
- Diesel Witch – Lost In The Desert
- Caveman Disco – What Do You Want
- Mesa Cosa – Los Perros
- The Psychedelic Furs – India
- The Mad Turks From Istanbul – Looking Forward To Destroy
- The Screaming Believers – Surf’s Up With The Aytollah
- Primus – Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver
- Cake – I Will Survive
