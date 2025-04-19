Noon Tunes: 2025-04-19

Written by on April 19, 2025

  1. Mercs – Demo two
  2. Rule of Thirds – Mother/Master
  3. Failure – Pillowhead
  4. Black Lips – Raw Meat
  5. together PANGEA – Alive
  6. Jay Reatard – My Shadow
  7. Crystal Stilts – Delirium Tremendous
  8. Colonised – Fairweather
  9. The Saints – (I’m) Stranded
  10. Mitch Murder – Interceptor
  11. Dan Terminus – Cherenkov Blue Overdriver
  12. Perturbator – Humans Are Such Easy Prey
  13. Blood Orange – Time Will Tell
  14. Jay Som – Pirouette
  15. Code Orange – Slowburn
  16. Turnstile – Generator
  17. Drug Church – Weed Pin
  18. Deafcult – Here Be Death
  19. TV Colours – Beverly
  20. Sincerely Grizzly – Catholic Guilt
  21. Women – Eyesore
  22. Preoccupations – Continental Shelf
  23. MESS – Sleepover
  24. The Beatles – A Day In The Life
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Course Breakfast: 2025-04-19

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2025-04-18

Current track

Title

Artist