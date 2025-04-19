Noon Tunes: 2025-04-19

- Mercs – Demo two
- Rule of Thirds – Mother/Master
- Failure – Pillowhead
- Black Lips – Raw Meat
- together PANGEA – Alive
- Jay Reatard – My Shadow
- Crystal Stilts – Delirium Tremendous
- Colonised – Fairweather
- The Saints – (I’m) Stranded
- Mitch Murder – Interceptor
- Dan Terminus – Cherenkov Blue Overdriver
- Perturbator – Humans Are Such Easy Prey
- Blood Orange – Time Will Tell
- Jay Som – Pirouette
- Code Orange – Slowburn
- Turnstile – Generator
- Drug Church – Weed Pin
- Deafcult – Here Be Death
- TV Colours – Beverly
- Sincerely Grizzly – Catholic Guilt
- Women – Eyesore
- Preoccupations – Continental Shelf
- MESS – Sleepover
- The Beatles – A Day In The Life
