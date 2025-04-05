Noon Tunes: 2025-04-05

- Dean Forever – Greatest Once
- Thempath – The Interface
- Liquid Mercury – Mirrored Teeth
- Victoria On The Grass – Jean
- The Sundials – Finally Free
- The Hellacopters – I Don’t Wanna Be Just A Memory
- The Sooks – Run The Sands
- Oscar The Wild – Big Think
- CLAMM – And I Try
- Fairtrade Narcotics – Machine with a Dream
- sleepazoid – ALICE
- Ecca Vandal – Cruising To Self Soothe
- The Tullamarines – Running on Empty
- Tune-Yards – Limelight
- Swimsuit – Make Me Frown
- bhdb – Flying Darts
- GEL – Honed Blade
- Nails – Suum Cuique
- Code Orange – Hurt Goes On
- The Empty Threats – phone call
- Worm Girlz – Thinkin’ Bout
- Street Legal – No Gods! No Masters! No Doorlists! No Bouncers!
- Meatbeaters – Killer in the Night
- Stiff Necks – Fast Love
- Brave Mistakes – Lie For My Love
- The Darkness – The Battle for Gadget Land
- Baker Boy – PEACEKEEPER
- Genesis Owusu – Balthazar
- Cast – First Smile Ever
- Dvrkworld – Us
- Talking Heads – Girlfriend Is Better
