Noon Tunes: 2025-04-05

  1. Dean Forever – Greatest Once
  2. Thempath – The Interface
  3. Liquid Mercury – Mirrored Teeth
  4. Victoria On The Grass – Jean
  5. The Sundials – Finally Free
  6. The Hellacopters – I Don’t Wanna Be Just A Memory
  7. The Sooks – Run The Sands
  8. Oscar The Wild – Big Think
  9. CLAMM – And I Try
  10. Fairtrade Narcotics – Machine with a Dream
  11. sleepazoid – ALICE
  12. Ecca Vandal – Cruising To Self Soothe
  13. The Tullamarines – Running on Empty
  14. Tune-Yards – Limelight
  15. Swimsuit – Make Me Frown
  16. bhdb – Flying Darts
  17. GEL – Honed Blade
  18. Nails – Suum Cuique
  19. Code Orange – Hurt Goes On
  20. The Empty Threats – phone call
  21. Worm Girlz – Thinkin’ Bout
  22. Street Legal – No Gods! No Masters! No Doorlists! No Bouncers!
  23. Meatbeaters – Killer in the Night
  24. Stiff Necks – Fast Love
  25. Brave Mistakes – Lie For My Love
  26. The Darkness – The Battle for Gadget Land
  27. Baker Boy – PEACEKEEPER
  28. Genesis Owusu – Balthazar
  29. Cast – First Smile Ever
  30. Dvrkworld – Us
  31. Talking Heads – Girlfriend Is Better
