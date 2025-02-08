Noon Tunes: 2025-02-08

  1. Black Country, New Road – Besties
  2. Marietta – Yeah Yeah Utah
  3. Maisie B – Cliche
  4. Naomi Keyte – Gillian
  5. Coldwave – Watch it – Faceless
  6. C.O.F.F.I.N – Give Me A Bite
  7. STIFF RICHARDS – State of Mind
  8. glass beach – coelacanth
  9. JesseMelancholy – character actor
  10. JPEGMAFIA – either on or off the drugs
  11. brakence – teeth
  12. your arms are my cocoon – snowy!
  13. Cagefly – The Sun! The Sun! The Light of the World!
  14. Slint – Nosferatu Man
  15. Nuclear Family – Crash Mat
  16. stripes. – obi the dog (in the rain)
  17. home is where – daytona 500
  18. Frost Children – Marigold
  19. Twine – Spine
  20. Fritz – Ghost Poke
  21. SPEED – REAL LIFE LOVE
  22. Turnstile – Gravity
  23. Title Fight – 27
  24. Geordie Greep – The New Sound
  25. The Beths – When You Know You Know
  26. Fiona Apple – Hot Knife
  27. Jockstrap – 50/50
  28. Parquet Courts – Total Football
Four Course Breakfast: 2025-02-08

Juke Box Jungle: 2025-02-07

