Noon Tunes: 2025-02-08

- Black Country, New Road – Besties
- Marietta – Yeah Yeah Utah
- Maisie B – Cliche
- Naomi Keyte – Gillian
- Coldwave – Watch it – Faceless
- C.O.F.F.I.N – Give Me A Bite
- STIFF RICHARDS – State of Mind
- glass beach – coelacanth
- JesseMelancholy – character actor
- JPEGMAFIA – either on or off the drugs
- brakence – teeth
- your arms are my cocoon – snowy!
- Cagefly – The Sun! The Sun! The Light of the World!
- Slint – Nosferatu Man
- Nuclear Family – Crash Mat
- stripes. – obi the dog (in the rain)
- home is where – daytona 500
- Frost Children – Marigold
- Twine – Spine
- Fritz – Ghost Poke
- SPEED – REAL LIFE LOVE
- Turnstile – Gravity
- Title Fight – 27
- Geordie Greep – The New Sound
- The Beths – When You Know You Know
- Fiona Apple – Hot Knife
- Jockstrap – 50/50
- Parquet Courts – Total Football
Reader's opinions