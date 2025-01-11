Noon Tunes: 2025-01-11

January 11, 2025

  1. Killing Joke – Eighties
  2. THE WAVES – IT HURTS ME
  3. Pretty Thighs – Pull Me Out
  4. The Strange Moon – Go Out
  5. Mode – Strange Girl
  6. Kosmetika – Halp
  7. Mass Wisteria – Slow Vacancy
  8. Chubby And The Gang – There’s A Devil In The Jukebox
  9. Neko – Stack Overflow
  10. Cloning – Closure
  11. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  12. Puree – Oh Boy
  13. DOWNGIRL – HORSEGIRL
  14. Twine – Fruit To Ripe
  15. Society of Beggars – Well of Wishes
  16. Sleaford Mods & Hot Chip – Cat Burglar
  17. Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
  18. Dandy Buzzkills – I Can Feed The Fish Earthworms
  19. Baxter Dury – Porcelain
  20. The The – Cognitive Dissident
  21. Jessie Ware – Ooh La La
  22. Rose Hotel – Drown
  23. Pinback – Hurley
  24. Rifle – Under Two Flags
  25. Bedhead – Psychosomatica
  26. Overdue Fiction – Silence
  27. Memory 27 – The Fear
  28. The UV Race – Dog Tired
  29. Private Function – Jusavinageez
  30. Wavves – Demon to Lean On
  31. Ethanol Blend – Run (Lies)
  32. Blue Öyster Cult – Burnin’ For You
