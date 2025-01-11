Noon Tunes: 2025-01-11

- Killing Joke – Eighties
- THE WAVES – IT HURTS ME
- Pretty Thighs – Pull Me Out
- The Strange Moon – Go Out
- Mode – Strange Girl
- Kosmetika – Halp
- Mass Wisteria – Slow Vacancy
- Chubby And The Gang – There’s A Devil In The Jukebox
- Neko – Stack Overflow
- Cloning – Closure
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
- Puree – Oh Boy
- DOWNGIRL – HORSEGIRL
- Twine – Fruit To Ripe
- Society of Beggars – Well of Wishes
- Sleaford Mods & Hot Chip – Cat Burglar
- Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
- Dandy Buzzkills – I Can Feed The Fish Earthworms
- Baxter Dury – Porcelain
- The The – Cognitive Dissident
- Jessie Ware – Ooh La La
- Rose Hotel – Drown
- Pinback – Hurley
- Rifle – Under Two Flags
- Bedhead – Psychosomatica
- Overdue Fiction – Silence
- Memory 27 – The Fear
- The UV Race – Dog Tired
- Private Function – Jusavinageez
- Wavves – Demon to Lean On
- Ethanol Blend – Run (Lies)
- Blue Öyster Cult – Burnin’ For You
