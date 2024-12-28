Noon Tunes: 2024-12-28

  1. Modest Mouse – Be Brave
  2. Casio Brothers – Showbag
  3. The Smiths – Rusholme Ruffians
  4. Incredible Penguins – Happy Xmas War Is Over!
  5. Jellyfish – Season Of The Witch
  6. Caravan – Golf Girl
  7. Kelley Stoltz – 1,000 Rainy Days
  8. Peter Noone – Oh You Pretty Things
  9. Dana Gillespie – Andy Warhol
  10. Herman’s Hermits – Sentimental Friend
  11. Peanut Butter Conspiracy – Turn On A Friend
  12. Terry Jacks – Seasons In The Sun
  13. Kirsty MacColl – Happy
  14. Reels – Happiness
  15. Stuart James Day & Red Motor – Happy People
  16. The Beatles – Happiness Is A Warm Gun
  17. Mandelbrot Set – More Than Happy
  18. Frank Chickens – Young Summer
  19. Adult Net – Incense & Peppermints
  20. Steve Hillage – Light In The Sky/Radio
  21. Dainty Morsels – Sliced Tomatoes
  22. Patti Smith Group – Distant Fingers
  23. Joey Moore & Kevin Hindle – A Cuppa Tea, A Bex & A Good Lie Down
  24. Public Servants – Blend 43
  25. Greg Were – Song Of The Sun
  26. Warumpi Band – Breadline
  27. Quirkestra – Ricky Rimshot
