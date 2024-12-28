Noon Tunes: 2024-12-28

- Modest Mouse – Be Brave
- Casio Brothers – Showbag
- The Smiths – Rusholme Ruffians
- Incredible Penguins – Happy Xmas War Is Over!
- Jellyfish – Season Of The Witch
- Caravan – Golf Girl
- Kelley Stoltz – 1,000 Rainy Days
- Peter Noone – Oh You Pretty Things
- Dana Gillespie – Andy Warhol
- Herman’s Hermits – Sentimental Friend
- Peanut Butter Conspiracy – Turn On A Friend
- Terry Jacks – Seasons In The Sun
- Kirsty MacColl – Happy
- Reels – Happiness
- Stuart James Day & Red Motor – Happy People
- The Beatles – Happiness Is A Warm Gun
- Mandelbrot Set – More Than Happy
- Frank Chickens – Young Summer
- Adult Net – Incense & Peppermints
- Steve Hillage – Light In The Sky/Radio
- Dainty Morsels – Sliced Tomatoes
- Patti Smith Group – Distant Fingers
- Joey Moore & Kevin Hindle – A Cuppa Tea, A Bex & A Good Lie Down
- Public Servants – Blend 43
- Greg Were – Song Of The Sun
- Warumpi Band – Breadline
- Quirkestra – Ricky Rimshot
Reader's opinions