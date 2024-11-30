Noon Tunes: 2024-11-30

Written by on November 30, 2024

  1. St. Loki – ENVY
  2. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  3. The Klittens – Atlas
  4. Mermaidens – Foolish
  5. The Electorate – Face of a Giant
  6. The Smile – No Words
  7. The Tullamarines – OMG
  8. Dopey Mick – Old Timer
  9. The Double Agents – Side Effect
  10. A. Swayze & the Ghosts – He Is Dead
  11. Davey Lane – God, I’m Fucked Up Over You
  12. Superchunk – Fishing
  13. Shelter – Empathy
  14. Turbonegro – Bad Mongo
  15. The Hives – Tick Tick Boom
  16. Press Club – Champagne & Nikes
  17. Float Omen – Above The Waves
  18. ASTRODEATH – Ceremonial Blood
  19. Weedeater – God Luck and Good Speed
  20. Poison Ru​ï​n – Resurrection I
  21. Poison Ru​ï​n – Resurrection II
  22. Damaged Bug – The Thunder Speaks
  23. The Primitives – Till I’m Alive
  24. Hayley Mary – Millionaire
  25. Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
  26. The New Romantics – Sunday Morning
  27. Jupiter Saloon – Let Me Know
  28. Ultraísta – Gold Dayzz
  29. Polly and the Pockets – Freedom
  30. St Judes – Black Gold
  31. Body Maintenance – Glass Faces
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2024-11-29

Current track

Title

Artist