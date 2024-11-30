Noon Tunes: 2024-11-30

- St. Loki – ENVY
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- The Klittens – Atlas
- Mermaidens – Foolish
- The Electorate – Face of a Giant
- The Smile – No Words
- The Tullamarines – OMG
- Dopey Mick – Old Timer
- The Double Agents – Side Effect
- A. Swayze & the Ghosts – He Is Dead
- Davey Lane – God, I’m Fucked Up Over You
- Superchunk – Fishing
- Shelter – Empathy
- Turbonegro – Bad Mongo
- The Hives – Tick Tick Boom
- Press Club – Champagne & Nikes
- Float Omen – Above The Waves
- ASTRODEATH – Ceremonial Blood
- Weedeater – God Luck and Good Speed
- Poison Ruïn – Resurrection I
- Poison Ruïn – Resurrection II
- Damaged Bug – The Thunder Speaks
- The Primitives – Till I’m Alive
- Hayley Mary – Millionaire
- Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
- The New Romantics – Sunday Morning
- Jupiter Saloon – Let Me Know
- Ultraísta – Gold Dayzz
- Polly and the Pockets – Freedom
- St Judes – Black Gold
- Body Maintenance – Glass Faces
