Noon Tunes: 2024-11-16

November 16, 2024

  1. Kultar Ahluwalia – Colony Hopper ft. Afters
  2. Parvyn – Lay Awake
  3. Bananagun – Gift of the Open Hand
  4. The Scientists – Swampland
  5. Smoked Salmon – How Did They Ever Manage
  6. Polly and the Pockets – Milk Bottle
  7. The Klittens – Atlas
  8. The Hard Quartet – Our Hometown Boy
  9. Pavement – Grave Architecture
  10. The Cairo Gang – Be What You Are
  11. Chavez – The Bully Boys
  12. Crime & The City Solution – Goddess
  13. Mince For Vince – A Year of Sundays
  14. Baron von Doodie – I Will Get Around To It
  15. Buzzcocks – Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)
  16. King Stingray – Come Up To The Surface
  17. King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Ticking Over
  18. Parsnip – L.O.N.E.
  19. Cash Savage and The Last Drinks – Collapse
  20. Drug Church – Slide 2 Me
  21. Scout Niblett – Valvoline
  22. Street Legal – Cardio
  23. Naomi Keyte – Morning Tide
  24. Emily Wurramara – DTMN
  25. Yo La Tengo – Swing For Life
  26. Zombeaches – Now In Red
  27. Big Town – The Jacks
  28. Majestic Horses – Scene of the Crime
  29. The Wedding Present – My Favourite Dress
  30. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  31. The Velvet Underground – Temptation Inside Your Heart (Original Mix)
