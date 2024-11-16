Noon Tunes: 2024-11-16

- Kultar Ahluwalia – Colony Hopper ft. Afters
- Parvyn – Lay Awake
- Bananagun – Gift of the Open Hand
- The Scientists – Swampland
- Smoked Salmon – How Did They Ever Manage
- Polly and the Pockets – Milk Bottle
- The Klittens – Atlas
- The Hard Quartet – Our Hometown Boy
- Pavement – Grave Architecture
- The Cairo Gang – Be What You Are
- Chavez – The Bully Boys
- Crime & The City Solution – Goddess
- Mince For Vince – A Year of Sundays
- Baron von Doodie – I Will Get Around To It
- Buzzcocks – Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)
- King Stingray – Come Up To The Surface
- King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Ticking Over
- Parsnip – L.O.N.E.
- Cash Savage and The Last Drinks – Collapse
- Drug Church – Slide 2 Me
- Scout Niblett – Valvoline
- Street Legal – Cardio
- Naomi Keyte – Morning Tide
- Emily Wurramara – DTMN
- Yo La Tengo – Swing For Life
- Zombeaches – Now In Red
- Big Town – The Jacks
- Majestic Horses – Scene of the Crime
- The Wedding Present – My Favourite Dress
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- The Velvet Underground – Temptation Inside Your Heart (Original Mix)
