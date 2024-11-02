Noon Tunes: 2024-11-02

November 2, 2024

  1. Soft Kill – Roseland
  2. Radium Dolls – All The Time
  3. The Meanies – Zamboni
  4. Floodlights – Can You Feel It
  5. HOME FRONT – Nation
  6. Wunderhorse – Rain
  7. St. Vincent – Flea
  8. Wharm – ting Star ft. Coldhands.
  9. Coldhands. – Moonbounce
  10. Liquid Mercury – Juliet
  11. wimps – Vampire
  12. Girl and Girl – The Cow
  13. Gore Gore Girls – Where Evil Grows
  14. Models – God Bless America
  15. Castle Rat – Fresh Fur
  16. Give My Remains To Broadway – Rend My Flesh
  17. DIVISION – Possession
  18. Shelter – Civilized Man
  19. Mazzy Star – Fade into You
  20. Vienna Vienna – Vienna (Everything’s Fine)
  21. Lola Young – Wish You Were Dead
  22. Madura Green – Cricket with Kenny / Dinner with Deni
  23. Angel Du$t – Love Slam
  24. Broken Waves – Do You Understand?
  25. The Fuss – Seeing Blue
  26. Real Estate – Water Underground
  27. Amyl and The Sniffers – Bailing On Me
  28. Street Legal – Cardio
  29. Fontaines D.C. – Favourite
  30. High Vis – Trauma Bonds
  31. Viagra Boys – Sports
