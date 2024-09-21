Noon Tunes: 2024-09-21

- Baker Boy – King
- Greg Williams – ThThings That Make Me Happy
- The Tullamarines – Loser
- Billiam – Protect The Emerald
- Hamish Hawk – Big Cat Tattoos
- Sturt Avenue – Passenger Side
- The Bug Club – Vegetable Garden
- Hard-Ons – Buzz Buzz Buzz
- LURK – 1229
- Deftones – My Own Summer (Shove It)
- Sonido Naco – pecados
- Purée – Figure It Out
- Remi Wolf – Toro
- Fat White Family – What’s That You Say
- Nylex – Forces
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- Mince For Vince – Down
- Whirr – Ease
- Whirr – Lean
- Nothing – Chloroform
- Nothing – July the Fourth
- Baron von Doodie – Something From Nothing
- Jess Day – Softness
- Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
- The Chisel – Retaliation
- Hepé Mateh – Marv’s Move
- ratbag – pinky boy
- Amyl and The Sniffers – Chewing Gum
- Ruby Mae – Hurricane
- Party Dozen – Money & The Drugs
- Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
- ZION – Deaf Stare
Reader's opinions