Noon Tunes: 2024-09-21

September 21, 2024

  1. Baker Boy – King
  2. Greg Williams – ThThings That Make Me Happy
  3. The Tullamarines – Loser
  4. Billiam – Protect The Emerald
  5. Hamish Hawk – Big Cat Tattoos
  6. Sturt Avenue – Passenger Side
  7. The Bug Club – Vegetable Garden
  8. Hard-Ons – Buzz Buzz Buzz
  9. LURK – 1229
  10. Deftones – My Own Summer (Shove It)
  11. Sonido Naco – pecados
  12. Purée – Figure It Out
  13. Remi Wolf – Toro
  14. Fat White Family – What’s That You Say
  15. Nylex – Forces
  16. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  17. Mince For Vince – Down
  18. Whirr – Ease
  19. Whirr – Lean
  20. Nothing – Chloroform
  21. Nothing – July the Fourth
  22. Baron von Doodie – Something From Nothing
  23. Jess Day – Softness
  24. Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  25. The Chisel – Retaliation
  26. Hepé Mateh – Marv’s Move
  27. ratbag – pinky boy
  28. Amyl and The Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  29. Ruby Mae – Hurricane
  30. Party Dozen – Money & The Drugs
  31. Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
  32. ZION – Deaf Stare
