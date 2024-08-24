Noon Tunes: 2024-08-24

- Billiam – The Fog
- Beastie Boys – Sabotage
- Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
- Miniskirt – Dying Majority
- The Fall – Mountain Energei
- Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
- The Systemaddicts – Christies Beach
- Split System – Run On
- Baron von Doodie – Something From Nothing
- Spencer P. Jones and The Nothing Butts – Freak Out
- The Drones – Shark Fin Blues
- Porpoise Spit – People Like Me
- Purée – Figure It Out
- Grandaddy – Stray Dog and the Chocolate Shake
- Italia 90 – New Factory
- The Stems – At First Sight
- Death – Keep on Knocking
- Gut Health – The Recipe
- King Stingray – Cat 5 (Cyclone) [Radio Edit]
- Emily Wurramara – WWGBH ft. Zeppelin Hamilton
- Wake In Fright – Elephant Hills
- ENOLA – Looking Back
- Quivers – Apparition
- Fantastic Negrito – Venomous Dogma
- Cash Savage and The Last Drinks – Rat-a-tat-tat
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – (I’ll Love You) Till the End of the World
- The Naked Remain – Heir Of Pretension
- Ed Kuepper – The Way I Made You Feel
