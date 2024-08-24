Noon Tunes: 2024-08-24

  1. Billiam – The Fog
  2. Beastie Boys – Sabotage
  3. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  4. Miniskirt – Dying Majority
  5. The Fall – Mountain Energei
  6. Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
  7. The Systemaddicts – Christies Beach
  8. Split System – Run On
  9. Baron von Doodie – Something From Nothing
  10. Spencer P. Jones and The Nothing Butts – Freak Out
  11. The Drones – Shark Fin Blues
  12. Porpoise Spit – People Like Me
  13. Purée – Figure It Out
  14. Grandaddy – Stray Dog and the Chocolate Shake
  15. Italia 90 – New Factory
  16. The Stems – At First Sight
  17. Death – Keep on Knocking
  18. Gut Health – The Recipe
  19. King Stingray – Cat 5 (Cyclone) [Radio Edit]
  20. Emily Wurramara – WWGBH ft. Zeppelin Hamilton
  21. Wake In Fright – Elephant Hills
  22. ENOLA – Looking Back
  23. Quivers – Apparition
  24. Fantastic Negrito – Venomous Dogma
  25. Cash Savage and The Last Drinks – Rat-a-tat-tat
  26. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – (I’ll Love You) Till the End of the World
  27. The Naked Remain – Heir Of Pretension
  28. Ed Kuepper – The Way I Made You Feel
