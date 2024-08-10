Noon Tunes: 2024-08-10

- Jungle – The Fabulous Downey Brothers
- Bench Press – Filter
- The Provisionals – Relish
- Glass Animals – Creatures In Heaven
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Hog Calling Contest
- You Am I – Trainspottin’
- Bird Island – See Through!
- Crack Cloud – Ouster Stew
- Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
- Rahill – Gone Astray
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- Bird Detective – Kid Presentable
- Left On Seen – Goosebumps
- Plovers – Who You Are
- Gut Health – Cool Moderator
- Hot Apple Band – Martin Morning
- Tad – Wood Goblins
- Jayne Doe – User
- Slipknot – Purity
- Cloud Tangle – Godlike Masquerade
- Aloe Vittoria – even the best
- Tile – All Over Again
- Angie McMahon – Just Like North
- LOLA – FAST LIFE
- The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
- Ty Segall & White Fence – Time
- Audacity – Punk Confusion
- MGMT – Little Dark Age
Reader's opinions