Noon Tunes: 2024-08-10

Written by on August 10, 2024

  1. Jungle – The Fabulous Downey Brothers
  2. Bench Press – Filter
  3. The Provisionals – Relish
  4. Glass Animals – Creatures In Heaven
  5. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Hog Calling Contest
  6. You Am I – Trainspottin’
  7. Bird Island – See Through!
  8. Crack Cloud – Ouster Stew
  9. Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
  10. Rahill – Gone Astray
  11. The Genevieves – Adore You
  12. Bird Detective – Kid Presentable
  13. Left On Seen – Goosebumps
  14. Plovers – Who You Are
  15. Gut Health – Cool Moderator
  16. Hot Apple Band – Martin Morning
  17. Tad – Wood Goblins
  18. Jayne Doe – User
  19. Slipknot – Purity
  20. Cloud Tangle – Godlike Masquerade
  21. Aloe Vittoria – even the best
  22. Tile – All Over Again
  23. Angie McMahon – Just Like North
  24. LOLA – FAST LIFE
  25. The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
  26. Ty Segall & White Fence – Time
  27. Audacity – Punk Confusion
  28. MGMT – Little Dark Age
