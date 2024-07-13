Noon Tunes: 2024-07-13

- Crocodylus – Bad Reception
- Catatonic Youth – I’ve Had It
- Big Special – Desperate Breakfast
- LOW LIFE – DOGGING
- Total Control – Meds
- Women – Black Rice
- Parsnip – Unearthing
- Itchy & The Nits – Dreamboat
- GEE TEE – Bedrock
- Hunx and His Punx – Too Young to Be in Love
- Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee’s Berceuse
- State Library – Tired
- Brave Mistakes – Aching Enough
- Antenna – Lost
- Tee Vee Repairmann – Checkout Queue
- The Frenzied Bricks – (Can I) Bridge The Gap
- High Vis – Mob DLA
- Poison Ruïn – Confrere
- Viagra Boys – Slow Learner
- Floodlights – Human
- The Darling Buds – It Makes No Difference
- TV Therapy – Animal Control
- Maybe Hugo – Like B4
- Brian Cunningham – Do Gooder
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
- Emma Volard – Brooklyn Loft
- Ghyti – Smoke and Mirrors
- Ullah – What Nightmares Are Made Of
- Earth Tongue – Out Of This Hell
- Falling In Reverse – All My Life (feat. Jelly Roll)
- Turnstile – Out Of Rage
