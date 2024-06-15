Noon Tunes: 2024-06-15

  1. Raave Tapes – k hi
  2. BADBADNOTGOOD – Last Laugh
  3. Amyl and The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
  4. English Teacher – The World’s Biggest Paving Slab
  5. Blood Circle – Crimson feat. Long Hours
  6. Thunder Speaks – Never Forever
  7. Old Mate Special – Beautiful Disaster
  8. Hepé Mateh – The Funky Drummer
  9. COLTER – Best Shirt
  10. Goat Girl – motorway
  11. Ugly – Shepherd’s Carol
  12. Moaning Lisa – Wayside
  13. Djawbreaker – Get Out
  14. Quivers – Oyster Cuts
  15. Haptics – Haptic Touch
  16. Charlie Megira and The Hefker Girl – Fear and Joy
  17. Iron Reagan – Miserable Failure
  18. Extortion – Want
  19. Trash Talk – Awake
  20. Strung Out – Crossroads
  21. icecream hands – Dodgy
  22. Ivy – Ba Ba Ba
  23. Lemoncello – Dopamine
  24. Fever Dream – Was
  25. Sugar Tongue – Rebound
  26. aleksiah – Fern
  27. Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  28. IV League – Bleached
  29. Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
  30. Smoke No Fire – Prisoner of Sleep
  31. Starsailor – Heavyweight
