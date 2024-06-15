Noon Tunes: 2024-06-15

- Raave Tapes – k hi
- BADBADNOTGOOD – Last Laugh
- Amyl and The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
- English Teacher – The World’s Biggest Paving Slab
- Blood Circle – Crimson feat. Long Hours
- Thunder Speaks – Never Forever
- Old Mate Special – Beautiful Disaster
- Hepé Mateh – The Funky Drummer
- COLTER – Best Shirt
- Goat Girl – motorway
- Ugly – Shepherd’s Carol
- Moaning Lisa – Wayside
- Djawbreaker – Get Out
- Quivers – Oyster Cuts
- Haptics – Haptic Touch
- Charlie Megira and The Hefker Girl – Fear and Joy
- Iron Reagan – Miserable Failure
- Extortion – Want
- Trash Talk – Awake
- Strung Out – Crossroads
- icecream hands – Dodgy
- Ivy – Ba Ba Ba
- Lemoncello – Dopamine
- Fever Dream – Was
- Sugar Tongue – Rebound
- aleksiah – Fern
- Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- IV League – Bleached
- Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
- Smoke No Fire – Prisoner of Sleep
- Starsailor – Heavyweight
