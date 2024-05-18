Noon Tunes: 2024-05-18

- roxy music – mother of pearl
- the stone roses – love spreads
- night rites – back to the sea
- mondo fumatore – yeah yeah yeah
- dirty pagans – love in your eyes
- king gizzard and the lizard wizard – mars for the rich
- black sabbath – fairies wear boots
- drunk mums – big titty trippin’
- dandy buzzkills – the moth
- them creepy crawlies – buy some time
- the stooges – no fun
- molly rocket – asphalt
- the sundials – do it for myself
- neil young – vampire blues
- scott walker – 30 century man
- mums favourite – joan of the arcade
- bad bangs – hips
- grace slick and the great society – sally go ’round the roses
- GUM/Ambrose Kenny-Smith – Ill Times
- pool house – draw the line
- painted doll – together alone
- nick cave and the bad seeds – midnight man
- full flower moon band – devil
- howling bells – low happening
- abbe may – mammalian locomotion
- david bowie – she shook me cold
- kitchen witch – glitch
