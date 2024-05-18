Noon Tunes: 2024-05-18

  1. roxy music – mother of pearl
  2. the stone roses – love spreads
  3. night rites – back to the sea
  4. mondo fumatore – yeah yeah yeah
  5. dirty pagans – love in your eyes
  6. king gizzard and the lizard wizard – mars for the rich
  7. black sabbath – fairies wear boots
  8. drunk mums – big titty trippin’
  9. dandy buzzkills – the moth
  10. them creepy crawlies – buy some time
  11. the stooges – no fun
  12. molly rocket – asphalt
  13. the sundials – do it for myself
  14. neil young – vampire blues
  15. scott walker – 30 century man
  16. mums favourite – joan of the arcade
  17. bad bangs – hips
  18. grace slick and the great society – sally go ’round the roses
  19. GUM/Ambrose Kenny-Smith – Ill Times
  20. pool house – draw the line
  21. painted doll – together alone
  22. nick cave and the bad seeds – midnight man
  23. full flower moon band – devil
  24. howling bells – low happening
  25. abbe may – mammalian locomotion
  26. david bowie – she shook me cold
  27. kitchen witch – glitch
