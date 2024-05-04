Noon Tunes: 2024-05-04

  1. fat white family – fringe runner
  2. the groovy nobody – sunsick
  3. hepe mateh – gazelle folk
  4. the sundials – soundcheck jam
  5. kitchen witch – glitch
  6. rocky’s pride and joy – red altar
  7. dirty pagans – armour of satan
  8. melvins – a history of bad men
  9. king jeff and the how are yous – spinning cactus
  10. filthy lucre – presciption
  11. pixies – gouge away
  12. jacuzzi boys – double vision
  13. dandy warhols – plan a
  14. sons of zoku – dead poets
  15. pelvis – ooo yes baby
  16. mums favourite – vodka neat
  17. it’s a hoax – trying for easy
  18. the dainty morsels – bungalow blues
  19. stonefield – c’mon
  20. beans – dreaming daisy
  21. butthole surfers – jingle of a dogs collar
  22. queens of the stone age – regular john
  23. night rites – black diamond
  24. grinderman – worm tamer
  25. the desert sessions – noses in roses forever
  26. psychedelic porn crumpets – keen for kickons?
  27. ten years after – I’d love to change the world
