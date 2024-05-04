Noon Tunes: 2024-05-04

- fat white family – fringe runner
- the groovy nobody – sunsick
- hepe mateh – gazelle folk
- the sundials – soundcheck jam
- kitchen witch – glitch
- rocky’s pride and joy – red altar
- dirty pagans – armour of satan
- melvins – a history of bad men
- king jeff and the how are yous – spinning cactus
- filthy lucre – presciption
- pixies – gouge away
- jacuzzi boys – double vision
- dandy warhols – plan a
- sons of zoku – dead poets
- pelvis – ooo yes baby
- mums favourite – vodka neat
- it’s a hoax – trying for easy
- the dainty morsels – bungalow blues
- stonefield – c’mon
- beans – dreaming daisy
- butthole surfers – jingle of a dogs collar
- queens of the stone age – regular john
- night rites – black diamond
- grinderman – worm tamer
- the desert sessions – noses in roses forever
- psychedelic porn crumpets – keen for kickons?
- ten years after – I’d love to change the world
Reader's opinions