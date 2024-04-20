Noon Tunes: 2024-04-20

- ARSE – Shame Bomb
- Slothrust – Peach
- Adventures – Heavenly
- Cloud Nothings – Running through the campus
- URGES – PREY
- IN THE DARK – In The Dark
- Wu-Lu – Daylight Song
- The Phosphenes – No More
- The Mushniks – Be Whadda Want
- The Cerebral Paisley – (I didn’t come here for) Shakespeare
- Tushar – Peaches and Wine
- Odicolon – Black River
- The Sundials – Do it For Myself
- Bad//Dreems – Mansfield 6.0
- S.U.G.A.R – I Feel Alright
- Eddy Current Suppression Ring – Which Way to Go
- Full Tone Generator – Juan Carlos
- Third Person Disguise – The Island
- Queens of the Stone Age – Go with the flow
- Keaper – Atonement
- L.A. WITCH – Baby In Blue Jeans
- The Sooks – Sunburnt Smile
- Eliza & The Delusionals – Make It Feel Like the Garden
- Samantha Crain – Pastime
- The Altered Hours – Thistle
- Cage the Elephant – Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Keeps Ya Head Up
- Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
- Twice Lichen – Make It Sweeter
- Pond – (I’m) Stung
- Tiny Little Houses – Garbage Bin
- Enter Shikari – { The Dreamer’s Hotel }
