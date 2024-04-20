Noon Tunes: 2024-04-20

  1. ARSE – Shame Bomb
  2. Slothrust – Peach
  3. Adventures – Heavenly
  4. Cloud Nothings – Running through the campus
  5. URGES – PREY
  6. IN THE DARK – In The Dark
  7. Wu-Lu – Daylight Song
  8. The Phosphenes – No More
  9. The Mushniks – Be Whadda Want
  10. The Cerebral Paisley – (I didn’t come here for) Shakespeare
  11. Tushar – Peaches and Wine
  12. Odicolon – Black River
  13. The Sundials – Do it For Myself
  14. Bad//Dreems – Mansfield 6.0
  15. S.U.G.A.R – I Feel Alright
  16. Eddy Current Suppression Ring – Which Way to Go
  17. Full Tone Generator – Juan Carlos
  18. Third Person Disguise – The Island
  19. Queens of the Stone Age – Go with the flow
  20. Keaper – Atonement
  21. L.A. WITCH – Baby In Blue Jeans
  22. The Sooks – Sunburnt Smile
  23. Eliza & The Delusionals – Make It Feel Like the Garden
  24. Samantha Crain – Pastime
  25. The Altered Hours – Thistle
  26. Cage the Elephant – Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked
  27. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Keeps Ya Head Up
  28. Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  29. Twice Lichen – Make It Sweeter
  30. Pond – (I’m) Stung
  31. Tiny Little Houses – Garbage Bin
  32. Enter Shikari – { The Dreamer’s Hotel }
