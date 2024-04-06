Noon Tunes: 2024-04-06

Written by on April 6, 2024

  1. Janis Joplin – Move Over
  2. Rat Tamango – Show Me What You Got
  3. Full Tone Generator – Find Out
  4. Dirty Pagans – The Searching
  5. Kitchen Witch – Cave of Mischief
  6. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Revenge
  7. Planet of the 8s – 20 and 20 is 40
  8. Acid Wolf – Cloud Chaser
  9. JUngle City – All I Need
  10. Dr Colossus – Sex Cauldron
  11. Filthy Lucre – World Corp
  12. Emergency Rule – The Zealot
  13. Sons of Zoku – Dead Poets
  14. Full Flower Band – West Side
  15. Stonefield – Love You Deserve
  16. Nice Biscuit – Passing Over
  17. La Luz – Don’t Leave Me On The Earth
  18. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  19. L.A. WITCH – Baby In Blue Jeans
  20. noonday underground – London
  21. The Dandy Warhols – All the Girls In London
  22. Death and Vanilla – Nothing Is Real
  23. Bnny – Take That Back
  24. The Soundcarriers – Low Light
  25. Angel Olsen – Sweet Dreams
  26. Cherry Glazerr – Haxel Princess
  27. The Velvet Underground – Oh! Sweet Nuthin’
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Course Breakfast: 2024-04-06

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2024-04-05

Current track

Title

Artist