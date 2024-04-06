Noon Tunes: 2024-04-06

- Janis Joplin – Move Over
- Rat Tamango – Show Me What You Got
- Full Tone Generator – Find Out
- Dirty Pagans – The Searching
- Kitchen Witch – Cave of Mischief
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Revenge
- Planet of the 8s – 20 and 20 is 40
- Acid Wolf – Cloud Chaser
- JUngle City – All I Need
- Dr Colossus – Sex Cauldron
- Filthy Lucre – World Corp
- Emergency Rule – The Zealot
- Sons of Zoku – Dead Poets
- Full Flower Band – West Side
- Stonefield – Love You Deserve
- Nice Biscuit – Passing Over
- La Luz – Don’t Leave Me On The Earth
- Pelvis – Peach Juice
- L.A. WITCH – Baby In Blue Jeans
- noonday underground – London
- The Dandy Warhols – All the Girls In London
- Death and Vanilla – Nothing Is Real
- Bnny – Take That Back
- The Soundcarriers – Low Light
- Angel Olsen – Sweet Dreams
- Cherry Glazerr – Haxel Princess
- The Velvet Underground – Oh! Sweet Nuthin’
