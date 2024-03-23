Noon Tunes: 2024-03-23

  1. The Anemic Boyfriends – Fake I.D.
  2. Free Refills – Libra
  3. SOAPBOX – Private Public Transport Sucks
  4. Bad Nerves – Can’t Be Mine
  5. VLAD DALE – I Dont Wanna Go To Work Today
  6. The Uglies – Big City
  7. King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Omni Chronic
  8. Rafikee – Waiting on Neverland
  9. C.O.F.F.I.N – Factory Man
  10. Stimpies – Rat Race
  11. Body Horrors – Crickets
  12. Joan & The Giants – Born In The Wrong Time
  13. Slow Pulp – Slugs
  14. Kim Gordon – I’m A Man
  15. It’s A Hoax – Trying For Easy
  16. Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
  17. Pixies – Gouge Away
  18. The Munch – Pass By
  19. West Thebarton – Humble Heart
  20. Boris – Furi
  21. Temple – he Woman with the Pink Lips
  22. Avalon Kane – Michael Sheen
  23. TOWNHOUSE – Better Now
  24. Shop Assistants – Fixed Grin
  25. Crocodylus – Cup of Tea
  26. Sachet – Redecabbaged
  27. Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – Paper Boats
  28. Deer Tick – Forgiving Ties
  29. Goat Girl – Ride Around
  30. Hollow Coves – Milk and Honey
  31. The Jam – Going Underground
