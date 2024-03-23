Noon Tunes: 2024-03-23

- The Anemic Boyfriends – Fake I.D.
- Free Refills – Libra
- SOAPBOX – Private Public Transport Sucks
- Bad Nerves – Can’t Be Mine
- VLAD DALE – I Dont Wanna Go To Work Today
- The Uglies – Big City
- King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Omni Chronic
- Rafikee – Waiting on Neverland
- C.O.F.F.I.N – Factory Man
- Stimpies – Rat Race
- Body Horrors – Crickets
- Joan & The Giants – Born In The Wrong Time
- Slow Pulp – Slugs
- Kim Gordon – I’m A Man
- It’s A Hoax – Trying For Easy
- Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
- Pixies – Gouge Away
- The Munch – Pass By
- West Thebarton – Humble Heart
- Boris – Furi
- Temple – he Woman with the Pink Lips
- Avalon Kane – Michael Sheen
- TOWNHOUSE – Better Now
- Shop Assistants – Fixed Grin
- Crocodylus – Cup of Tea
- Sachet – Redecabbaged
- Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – Paper Boats
- Deer Tick – Forgiving Ties
- Goat Girl – Ride Around
- Hollow Coves – Milk and Honey
- The Jam – Going Underground
