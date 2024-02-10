Noon Tunes: 2024-02-10

  1. Ty Segall – My Best Friend
  2. Pist Idiots – Smile
  3. Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
  4. Wake In Fright – Punchcard
  5. Sean Blackwell – Return to Earth
  6. Thunder Speaks – Free
  7. RAAVE TAPES – k hi
  8. The Wilful Boys – New Job
  9. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Hot! Heat! Wow! Hot!
  10. Sweeney – Life Goes One
  11. Outback Cadillac – Burn Out
  12. House of Pillars – Better Late Than Never
  13. The Vovos – Go Die In The Woods
  14. Nonnie – Nectar
  15. Cry Club – Wanna, Wanna, Wanna
  16. Holiday Sidewinder – Ripe
  17. Mr.Kitty – After Dark
  18. Haptics – Always More
  19. The Soft Moon – Circles
  20. Smoke No Fire – Nobody
  21. ephemerons – You’ll Get Your Turn…
  22. Beyonce’s Fiances – These Four Walls
  23. Shelf Lives – Skirts & Salads
  24. Lola Young – Wish You Were Dead
  25. Mannequin Death Squad – Everybody’s Movin
  26. ATARASHII GAKKO! – Tokyo Calling
  27. The Jephries – Riddles and Wire / Freight Train
  28. Shacked! – Insect Dissection
