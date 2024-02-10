Noon Tunes: 2024-02-10

- Ty Segall – My Best Friend
- Pist Idiots – Smile
- Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
- Wake In Fright – Punchcard
- Sean Blackwell – Return to Earth
- Thunder Speaks – Free
- RAAVE TAPES – k hi
- The Wilful Boys – New Job
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Hot! Heat! Wow! Hot!
- Sweeney – Life Goes One
- Outback Cadillac – Burn Out
- House of Pillars – Better Late Than Never
- The Vovos – Go Die In The Woods
- Nonnie – Nectar
- Cry Club – Wanna, Wanna, Wanna
- Holiday Sidewinder – Ripe
- Mr.Kitty – After Dark
- Haptics – Always More
- The Soft Moon – Circles
- Smoke No Fire – Nobody
- ephemerons – You’ll Get Your Turn…
- Beyonce’s Fiances – These Four Walls
- Shelf Lives – Skirts & Salads
- Lola Young – Wish You Were Dead
- Mannequin Death Squad – Everybody’s Movin
- ATARASHII GAKKO! – Tokyo Calling
- The Jephries – Riddles and Wire / Freight Train
- Shacked! – Insect Dissection
