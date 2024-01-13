Noon Tunes: 2024-01-13

  1. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  2. Black Cab – Night Flight
  3. Fontaines DC – Boys in the Better Land
  4. Violent Femmes – Kiss Off
  5. You Am I – Mr Milk
  6. Billy Bragg – Levi Stubbs’ Tears
  7. Massive Attack (with Martina -Topley Bird) – Psyche
  8. Ezra Collective – Ego Killah
  9. Lee Scratch Perry – Having a Party
  10. Holly Golightly – There’s an End
  11. Placement – It’s Over
  12. Built to Spill – Car
  13. The Jesus & Mary Chain (with Hope Sandoval) – Sometimes Always
  14. The Bats – North By North
  15. The RSA’s – Friday Knock-Offs
  16. The 745 – Jetty Wetter
  17. Pink Duke – Putting It Off
  18. The Native Cats – Bass Clef
  19. PJ Harvey – Kamikaze
  20. Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
  21. Sympathy Orchestra – Don’t Talk To Me
  22. Ripple Effect Band – Loving and Caring
  23. The Uglies – Big Dogs Only
  24. The Vovos – Go Die In The Woods
  25. Molly Rocket – Methany
  26. The Rezillos – Somebody’s Gonna Get Their Head Kicked In Tonight
  27. Primal Scream – Loaded
  28. Happy Mondays – Step On
  29. Stephen Malkmus – The Hook
  30. Khruangbin – So We Won’t Forget
  31. Buffalo Daughter – Socks, Drugs And Rock’n’roll
