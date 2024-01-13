Noon Tunes: 2024-01-13

- Sweeney – Daddy-O
- Black Cab – Night Flight
- Fontaines DC – Boys in the Better Land
- Violent Femmes – Kiss Off
- You Am I – Mr Milk
- Billy Bragg – Levi Stubbs’ Tears
- Massive Attack (with Martina -Topley Bird) – Psyche
- Ezra Collective – Ego Killah
- Lee Scratch Perry – Having a Party
- Holly Golightly – There’s an End
- Placement – It’s Over
- Built to Spill – Car
- The Jesus & Mary Chain (with Hope Sandoval) – Sometimes Always
- The Bats – North By North
- The RSA’s – Friday Knock-Offs
- The 745 – Jetty Wetter
- Pink Duke – Putting It Off
- The Native Cats – Bass Clef
- PJ Harvey – Kamikaze
- Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
- Sympathy Orchestra – Don’t Talk To Me
- Ripple Effect Band – Loving and Caring
- The Uglies – Big Dogs Only
- The Vovos – Go Die In The Woods
- Molly Rocket – Methany
- The Rezillos – Somebody’s Gonna Get Their Head Kicked In Tonight
- Primal Scream – Loaded
- Happy Mondays – Step On
- Stephen Malkmus – The Hook
- Khruangbin – So We Won’t Forget
- Buffalo Daughter – Socks, Drugs And Rock’n’roll
