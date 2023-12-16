Noon Tunes: 2023-12-16

- The Chats – Struck By Lighting
- Hey Lenny – Josephine Blvd.
- Sunsick Daisy – Away From Me
- Middle Kids – Bend
- Old Mervs – Leave That
- Blue Lucy – Last Year in Amsterdam
- Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
- Kaeto – Little Me
- ratbag – exit girl
- The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
- Pine Point – Say It Again
- Sweeney – Daddy-O
- Baby Mo – Unstoppable
- Creature Fear – Adulthood
- The Sooks – Never Gonna Go
- Concrete Surfers – On the Fence
- Boris – Heavy Friends
- Kiyoharu – Slow
- Effie – Lip Balm
- Yard Act – Petroleum
- Eagulls – Lemontrees
- Mudrat – Mud
- Haptics – Everything That I Could Ever Hope For
- ireless – Song Fourteen Plus One
- The Cool Greenhouse – Alexa!
- Misophone – All the ghosts of evening
- Sean Blackwell – Return to Earth
- Listener – Add Blue
- Total Control – Flesh War
