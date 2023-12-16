Noon Tunes: 2023-12-16

  1. The Chats – Struck By Lighting
  2. Hey Lenny – Josephine Blvd.
  3. Sunsick Daisy – Away From Me
  4. Middle Kids – Bend
  5. Old Mervs – Leave That
  6. Blue Lucy – Last Year in Amsterdam
  7. Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
  8. Kaeto – Little Me
  9. ratbag – exit girl
  10. The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
  11. Pine Point – Say It Again
  12. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  13. Baby Mo – Unstoppable
  14. Creature Fear – Adulthood
  15. The Sooks – Never Gonna Go
  16. Concrete Surfers – On the Fence
  17. Boris – Heavy Friends
  18. Kiyoharu – Slow
  19. Effie – Lip Balm
  20. Yard Act – Petroleum
  21. Eagulls – Lemontrees
  22. Mudrat – Mud
  23. Haptics – Everything That I Could Ever Hope For
  24. ireless – Song Fourteen Plus One
  25. The Cool Greenhouse – Alexa!
  26. Misophone – All the ghosts of evening
  27. Sean Blackwell – Return to Earth
  28. Listener – Add Blue
  29. Total Control – Flesh War
