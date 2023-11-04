Noon Tunes: 2023-11-04

  1. Santigold – Disparate Youth
  2. Batteries Not Included – Infatuation
  3. The Terrys – Silent Disco
  4. colourblind – Torched
  5. Divebar Youth – PANIC (feat. Cahli Blakers)
  6. Rum Jungle – Dash of Speed
  7. Surf Curse – The Strange and the Kind
  8. The Grogans – I Cannot Read Your Mind
  9. Alien Nosejob – Television Set
  10. Teen Mortgage – S.W.A.S.
  11. Descartes a Kant – After Destruction
  12. Motez – Domination feat. Rebel Yell
  13. DAN TERMINUS – Cherenkov Blue Overdriver
  14. Carla Geneve – Jesus Take The Wheel
  15. The Tullamarines – Head Roll Back
  16. Body Type – Sha La La
  17. Rammstein – Mein Teil
  18. Code Orange – Splinter The Soul
  19. Dream Theater – 6:00
  20. Tkay Maidza – WUACV
  21. Death Grips – Hacker
  22. Ariel Pink – Not Enough Violence
  23. The Black Heart Death Cult – Pin Drops
  24. Chelsea Manor – Predator
  25. The Sundials – Baby
  26. Viagra Boys – Ain’t Nice
  27. Sugar Tongue – Moonshine
  28. Tijuana Panthers – Cherry Street
  29. Mum Thinks Blue – Mr. Nice Guy
  30. Street Legal – Modern Ruins
  31. The Rolling Stones – Angry
