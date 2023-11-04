Noon Tunes: 2023-11-04

- Santigold – Disparate Youth
- Batteries Not Included – Infatuation
- The Terrys – Silent Disco
- colourblind – Torched
- Divebar Youth – PANIC (feat. Cahli Blakers)
- Rum Jungle – Dash of Speed
- Surf Curse – The Strange and the Kind
- The Grogans – I Cannot Read Your Mind
- Alien Nosejob – Television Set
- Teen Mortgage – S.W.A.S.
- Descartes a Kant – After Destruction
- Motez – Domination feat. Rebel Yell
- DAN TERMINUS – Cherenkov Blue Overdriver
- Carla Geneve – Jesus Take The Wheel
- The Tullamarines – Head Roll Back
- Body Type – Sha La La
- Rammstein – Mein Teil
- Code Orange – Splinter The Soul
- Dream Theater – 6:00
- Tkay Maidza – WUACV
- Death Grips – Hacker
- Ariel Pink – Not Enough Violence
- The Black Heart Death Cult – Pin Drops
- Chelsea Manor – Predator
- The Sundials – Baby
- Viagra Boys – Ain’t Nice
- Sugar Tongue – Moonshine
- Tijuana Panthers – Cherry Street
- Mum Thinks Blue – Mr. Nice Guy
- Street Legal – Modern Ruins
- The Rolling Stones – Angry
