Noon Tunes: 2023-10-21

  1. Jen Lush – Mallee
  2. Loren Kate – Solid Rock
  3. Green Circles – Elevator Operator
  4. Fleur De Lys – Circles
  5. Gene Clark – The Train Leaves Here This Morning
  6. The Eastern Dark – Walking
  7. The New Christs – No Way on Earth
  8. Screaming Tribesmen – DATE WITH A VAMPYRE
  9. Kirsty MacColl – There’s a Guy Who Works Down the Chip Shop Swears He’s Elvis
  10. Ewan MacColl – Shoals of Herring
  11. Sinead O’Connor – Last Days of Our Acquaintance
  12. Edwina Hayes – Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
  13. Velvet Moth – Paddy Wagon Party
  14. Rev Horton Heat – Death Metal Guys
  15. Painters & Dockers – Basia
  16. Oscar the Wild – Pinch Me Please
  17. Colourblind – Torched
  18. The 745 – Bus Song
  19. The Public Eye – The Spy Evangelist
  20. Soursob Bob – Paradise Interchange
  21. Brillig – Muddy Waters
  22. MFC Chicken – Sit Down, and Mess Around
  23. Nick Curran and the Nite Lifes – No Fun
  24. Blossom Dearie – Yesterday When I Was Young
  25. Apple – Doctor Rock
  26. The Third Bardo – Five Years Ahead Of My Time
  27. Pink Floyd – Lucifer Sam
  28. Stereolab – Contact
