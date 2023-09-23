Noon Tunes: 2023-09-23

  1. The Replacements – Takin a Ride
  2. Haiku Hands – Feels So Good
  3. Bromham – Chapter 3
  4. Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush Of Violence
  5. Party Dozen – Sports Authority
  6. The Heartwood Institute – Alice Nutter
  7. Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Medusa
  8. Mannequin Death Squad – Monsters
  9. Turnstile – Drop
  10. Body Maintenance – Sheets
  11. The Belair Lip Bombs – Things That You Did
  12. Teenage Bottlerocket – Not OK
  13. The Menzingers – Nice Things
  14. Osees – Intercepted Message
  15. C.O.F.F.I.N – Factory Man
  16. The Disgruntled Taxpayers – Back Yourself
  17. Tiersman – Miracle Mile
  18. Lizzie Hosking – Stress You Out
  19. Flyying Colours – Modern Dreams
  20. Code Orange – Mirror
  21. Divers – Sidedoor
  22. Deafcult – Chemicals
  23. Poison Ruïn – Doppelgänger
  24. The Last Dinner Party – Nothing Matters
  25. Pom Poko – Like A Lady
  26. Angel Olsen – Sweet Dreams
  27. Cable Ties – Time For You
  28. Pleasants – Takeout Dinner
  29. Rufus – Tell Me Something Good
  30. Blur – The Narcissist
