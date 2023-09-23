Noon Tunes: 2023-09-23

- The Replacements – Takin a Ride
- Haiku Hands – Feels So Good
- Bromham – Chapter 3
- Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush Of Violence
- Party Dozen – Sports Authority
- The Heartwood Institute – Alice Nutter
- Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Medusa
- Mannequin Death Squad – Monsters
- Turnstile – Drop
- Body Maintenance – Sheets
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Things That You Did
- Teenage Bottlerocket – Not OK
- The Menzingers – Nice Things
- Osees – Intercepted Message
- C.O.F.F.I.N – Factory Man
- The Disgruntled Taxpayers – Back Yourself
- Tiersman – Miracle Mile
- Lizzie Hosking – Stress You Out
- Flyying Colours – Modern Dreams
- Code Orange – Mirror
- Divers – Sidedoor
- Deafcult – Chemicals
- Poison Ruïn – Doppelgänger
- The Last Dinner Party – Nothing Matters
- Pom Poko – Like A Lady
- Angel Olsen – Sweet Dreams
- Cable Ties – Time For You
- Pleasants – Takeout Dinner
- Rufus – Tell Me Something Good
- Blur – The Narcissist
Reader's opinions