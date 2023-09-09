Noon Tunes: 2023-09-09

  1. Fugazi – Public Witness Program
  2. Genesis Owusu – Leaving the Light
  3. The Tullamarines – I’m So
  4. Chelsea Manor – Predator
  5. Natural Child – D.T.V
  6. Wingfield – Just Like You
  7. Twin Tribes – Fantasmas
  8. Tobias – House On Fire
  9. Sebadoh – Shit Soup
  10. Israeli Chicks – Leisure
  11. Santigold – L.E.S. Artistes
  12. Sunsoli – Time and Place
  13. Built To Spill – I Would Hurt A Fly
  14. Sugar Pit – Customer Service
  15. The Rolling Stones – Start Me Up
