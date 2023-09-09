Noon Tunes: 2023-09-09
Written by Playlist Robot on September 9, 2023
- Fugazi – Public Witness Program
- Genesis Owusu – Leaving the Light
- The Tullamarines – I’m So
- Chelsea Manor – Predator
- Natural Child – D.T.V
- Wingfield – Just Like You
- Twin Tribes – Fantasmas
- Tobias – House On Fire
- Sebadoh – Shit Soup
- Israeli Chicks – Leisure
- Santigold – L.E.S. Artistes
- Sunsoli – Time and Place
- Built To Spill – I Would Hurt A Fly
- Sugar Pit – Customer Service
- The Rolling Stones – Start Me Up