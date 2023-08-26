Noon Tunes: 2023-08-26

Written by on August 26, 2023

  1. Big Town – 2057
  2. Slow Mango – Thairade
  3. The Empty Threats – ATACB
  4. SASHA – Lemon Road
  5. Avalon Kane – Acid Etch
  6. Tonix – Stars That Hold Us
  7. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  8. Alexander Flood – U R THAT 1
  9. Aleksiah – Ant Song
  10. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
  11. Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
  12. Divebar Youth – Consumed
  13. Big Uncle Love Bus – Abes Odyssey
  14. Slow Mango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
  15. Pool Toy – Ride
  16. Motez – Where the Heart is
  17. Alana Jagt – Bible Camp
  18. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  19. Ktichen Witch – Shock
  20. Puree – Spooky
  21. Jen Lush – All the Stories We Do Not Know
  22. Trungllion Horse Power – Power Horse
  23. Georgia Oatley – Starlight
  24. Kitchen Witch – Sunrise
  25. Stormy -Lou – Eggshells
  26. Bend – SMS
  27. Sons of Zoku – Sacred
  28. Kitchen Witch – Sunrise
  29. Bend – SMS
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Course Breakfast: 2023-08-26

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2023-08-25

Current track

Title

Artist