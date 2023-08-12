Noon Tunes: 2023-08-12

- Teen Mortgage – Oligarchy
- Endless Valley – Eastern Warrior
- Brant Bjork – Low Desert Punk
- Skeleten – Territory Day
- Glitoris – Oizys
- Genesis Owusu – Tied Up!
- TV Colours – Run With The Creeps
- Yard Act – The Trench Coat Museum
- Blur – St. Charles Square
- Eagulls – Fester / Blister
- The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
- Stormy-Lou – Eggshells
- The 745 – Bus Song
- Deafcult – The Sign
- Jawny – Take It Back
- The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
- The Gerogerigegege – Change Matter
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
- Kitchen Witch – Cave of Mischief
- Electric Wizard – We Hate You
- Middle Kids – Highlands
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- ratbag – rats in my walls
- Cult Nonsense – Feels Ok
- Billiam – Freak Line
- Redbone – Come And Get Your Love
- Belle and Sebastian – Do You Follow
- The Smiths – Panic
- Drug Church – Conflict Minded
