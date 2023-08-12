Noon Tunes: 2023-08-12

  1. Teen Mortgage – Oligarchy
  2. Endless Valley – Eastern Warrior
  3. Brant Bjork – Low Desert Punk
  4. Skeleten – Territory Day
  5. Glitoris – Oizys
  6. Genesis Owusu – Tied Up!
  7. TV Colours – Run With The Creeps
  8. Yard Act – The Trench Coat Museum
  9. Blur – St. Charles Square
  10. Eagulls – Fester / Blister
  11. The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
  12. Stormy-Lou – Eggshells
  13. The 745 – Bus Song
  14. Deafcult – The Sign
  15. Jawny – Take It Back
  16. The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
  17. The Gerogerigegege – Change Matter
  18. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
  19. Kitchen Witch – Cave of Mischief
  20. Electric Wizard – We Hate You
  21. Middle Kids – Highlands
  22. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  23. ratbag – rats in my walls
  24. Cult Nonsense – Feels Ok
  25. Billiam – Freak Line
  26. Redbone – Come And Get Your Love
  27. Belle and Sebastian – Do You Follow
  28. The Smiths – Panic
  29. Drug Church – Conflict Minded
