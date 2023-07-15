Noon Tunes: 2023-07-15

- Fela Ransom Kuti – Ginger Baker and Tony Allen Part 1 Jam
- Lee Fields – Faithful Man (Bare Bones)
- Herman Dune – Your Name My Game
- Dirty Three – I remeber once You Used Ti Love Me.
- De Basio – Your Freedom Is the End Of Me
- The Drones – To Think I Once I Loved You
- Happy Mondays – Kinky Afro
- St Vincent – Pills
- Soulwax – Miserable Girl
- Gerling – The Last Traveller
- Machine Gun Fellatio – wot U Got
- Machine Gun Fellatio – Amorous
- Joan As Police Woman – Magic
- Olivia Newton John – Magic (Shiny Objects)
- Caribou – Swim
- Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
- Brian Jonestown Massacre – Anemone
- The White Stripes – Doorbell
- !!! (Chk Chk Chk) – Crazy Talk
- Khruangbin – Time (You And I) (Put A Smile On Dj’s Face Mix)
