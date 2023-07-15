Noon Tunes: 2023-07-15

  1. Fela Ransom Kuti – Ginger Baker and Tony Allen Part 1 Jam
  2. Lee Fields – Faithful Man (Bare Bones)
  3. Herman Dune – Your Name My Game
  4. Dirty Three – I remeber once You Used Ti Love Me.
  5. De Basio – Your Freedom Is the End Of Me
  6. The Drones – To Think I Once I Loved You
  7. Happy Mondays – Kinky Afro
  8. St Vincent – Pills
  9. Soulwax – Miserable Girl
  10. Gerling – The Last Traveller
  11. Machine Gun Fellatio – wot U Got
  12. Machine Gun Fellatio – Amorous
  13. Joan As Police Woman – Magic
  14. Olivia Newton John – Magic (Shiny Objects)
  15. Caribou – Swim
  16. Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
  17. Brian Jonestown Massacre – Anemone
  18. The White Stripes – Doorbell
  19. !!! (Chk Chk Chk) – Crazy Talk
  20. Khruangbin – Time (You And I) (Put A Smile On Dj’s Face Mix)
