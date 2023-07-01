Noon Tunes: 2023-07-01

  1. Poison Ruïn – Carrion
  2. Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
  3. VOIID – Swallower
  4. Placement – New Disease
  5. West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
  6. Commoner – Pillar
  7. Middle Kids – Bootleg Firecracker
  8. Fuzzrays – All Strung Tight
  9. Baxter Dury – Celebrate Me
  10. Sleaford Mods – So Trendy
  11. Kirin J Callinan – Young Drunk Driver feat. Hubert Lenoir
  12. Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Dreamers
  13. Slim Jimz – 25
  14. Dropkick Murphys – Run Hitler Run
  15. Girl and Girl – Strangers
  16. Delilah Rose – Bitch Fizz
  17. Rejection Pact – Nothing Man
  18. Lost Relics – Doomed from the Womb
  19. Code Orange – Grooming My Replacement
  20. CG8 – gothgirl1
  21. Santigold – Ain’t Ready
  22. Slowdive – kisses
  23. The Yellow Wallpaper – Tell Me To Beg
  24. Molly Rocket – Methany
  25. Stone – I Gotta Feeling
  26. Gabriella Cohen – Dream Woman
  27. Skating Polly – I’m Sorry For Always Apologizing
  28. Wireheads – Life After Winter
  29. Public Image Ltd. – The Order Of Death
