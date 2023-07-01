Noon Tunes: 2023-07-01

- Poison Ruïn – Carrion
- Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
- VOIID – Swallower
- Placement – New Disease
- West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
- Commoner – Pillar
- Middle Kids – Bootleg Firecracker
- Fuzzrays – All Strung Tight
- Baxter Dury – Celebrate Me
- Sleaford Mods – So Trendy
- Kirin J Callinan – Young Drunk Driver feat. Hubert Lenoir
- Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Dreamers
- Slim Jimz – 25
- Dropkick Murphys – Run Hitler Run
- Girl and Girl – Strangers
- Delilah Rose – Bitch Fizz
- Rejection Pact – Nothing Man
- Lost Relics – Doomed from the Womb
- Code Orange – Grooming My Replacement
- CG8 – gothgirl1
- Santigold – Ain’t Ready
- Slowdive – kisses
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Tell Me To Beg
- Molly Rocket – Methany
- Stone – I Gotta Feeling
- Gabriella Cohen – Dream Woman
- Skating Polly – I’m Sorry For Always Apologizing
- Wireheads – Life After Winter
- Public Image Ltd. – The Order Of Death
