Noon Tunes: 2023-06-17

  1. Drug Church – Myopic
  2. CIVIC – Chase the Dragon
  3. The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
  4. DICE – Stockholm
  5. Party Dozen – Earthly Times (billy woods rework)
  6. Ephemerons – Nostromo
  7. Divebar Youth – Vertebrae
  8. Blur – The Narcissist
  9. Gorillaz – Kids With Guns
  10. Maisie – Overflow
  11. Twine – My God
  12. Junk Harmony – billions (vi)
  13. Ella Ion – Alone
  14. FVNERAL – Frozen Lasagne
  15. Hot Glue – The Knife
  16. Grass Stains – Tone of voice
  17. The Linda Lindas – Oh!
  18. Teen Mortgage – Such is Life
  19. Bad//Dreems – Mansfield
  20. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – The Widow
  21. The Yearlings – Luck
  22. Poison Ruïn – Pinnacle of Ecstasy
  23. Hey Colossus – English Flesh
  24. Adam Newling – Ocean
  25. Coach Party – All I Wanna Do Is Hate
  26. Turnstile – Real Thing
  27. Amyl and the Sniffers – Hertz
  28. Private Function – Yellow
