Noon Tunes: 2023-06-17

- Drug Church – Myopic
- CIVIC – Chase the Dragon
- The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
- DICE – Stockholm
- Party Dozen – Earthly Times (billy woods rework)
- Ephemerons – Nostromo
- Divebar Youth – Vertebrae
- Blur – The Narcissist
- Gorillaz – Kids With Guns
- Maisie – Overflow
- Twine – My God
- Junk Harmony – billions (vi)
- Ella Ion – Alone
- FVNERAL – Frozen Lasagne
- Hot Glue – The Knife
- Grass Stains – Tone of voice
- The Linda Lindas – Oh!
- Teen Mortgage – Such is Life
- Bad//Dreems – Mansfield
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra – The Widow
- The Yearlings – Luck
- Poison Ruïn – Pinnacle of Ecstasy
- Hey Colossus – English Flesh
- Adam Newling – Ocean
- Coach Party – All I Wanna Do Is Hate
- Turnstile – Real Thing
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Hertz
- Private Function – Yellow
