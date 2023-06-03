Noon Tunes: 2023-06-03

- Fuzzrays – All Strung Tight
- Sunfruits – Believe It All
- The Jackets – Life’s Not Like the Movies
- Dave Sutherland – Down to the Last Drop of Empty
- Edwina Hayes – Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
- Minnie Birch – God’s Footballer
- James Dawes – I Love You (kookoo)
- Paul Messis & Jessica Winter – As Nightmares Turn Into Dreams
- The Tonight Show – Glenelg River
- Thee Headcoats – Full Time Plagiarist
- The Saucer-Men – Devils Elbow
- The Mynd Gardeners – Discotheque
- Frank Bennett – Red Right Hand
- Kurt Weill & Nick Cave – Mack the Knife
- Marlon Williams – The Lonely Side of Her
- Phoebe Bridgers – Waiting Room
- Fraser A Gorman – Get On Back (Gutter of Love)
- Groovie Ghoulies – A New England
- The Frowning Clouds – Shoe Suede Blues
- Somebody’s Image – Hush
- Green Circles – 9:50
- The Twilights – Bad Boy
- Barry Crocker & The Doug Anthony Allstars – Stairway to Heaven
- Midnight Mares – Endless Nights of Rock n Roll
- Jen Lush – Lovers Parting, Dawn
- Loren Kate – Solid Rock
- Red Rascal – Telephone Love
- The Screaming Believers – El.S.S.
- Department S – Is Vic There?
- Wild Rocket – Year of the Snake
Reader's opinions