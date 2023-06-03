Noon Tunes: 2023-06-03

  1. Fuzzrays – All Strung Tight
  2. Sunfruits – Believe It All
  3. The Jackets – Life’s Not Like the Movies
  4. Dave Sutherland – Down to the Last Drop of Empty
  5. Edwina Hayes – Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
  6. Minnie Birch – God’s Footballer
  7. James Dawes – I Love You (kookoo)
  8. Paul Messis & Jessica Winter – As Nightmares Turn Into Dreams
  9. The Tonight Show – Glenelg River
  10. Thee Headcoats – Full Time Plagiarist
  11. The Saucer-Men – Devils Elbow
  12. The Mynd Gardeners – Discotheque
  13. Frank Bennett – Red Right Hand
  14. Kurt Weill & Nick Cave – Mack the Knife
  15. Marlon Williams – The Lonely Side of Her
  16. Phoebe Bridgers – Waiting Room
  17. Fraser A Gorman – Get On Back (Gutter of Love)
  18. Groovie Ghoulies – A New England
  19. The Frowning Clouds – Shoe Suede Blues
  20. Somebody’s Image – Hush
  21. Green Circles – 9:50
  22. The Twilights – Bad Boy
  23. Barry Crocker & The Doug Anthony Allstars – Stairway to Heaven
  24. Midnight Mares – Endless Nights of Rock n Roll
  25. Jen Lush – Lovers Parting, Dawn
  26. Loren Kate – Solid Rock
  27. Red Rascal – Telephone Love
  28. The Screaming Believers – El.S.S.
  29. Department S – Is Vic There?
  30. Wild Rocket – Year of the Snake
