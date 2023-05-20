Noon Tunes: 2023-05-20

  1. These New South Wales – Rotten Sun
  2. Slowmango – ACE
  3. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  4. Fu Manchu – Evil Eye
  5. Sunfruits – End Of The World
  6. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  7. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  8. Pickle Darling – A Deep Breath
  9. beabadoobee – If You Want To
  10. Paper Lightning – Easy
  11. CHAMP – Seeping
  12. Ghost Care – Partying
  13. Pacific Avenue – Spin Me Like Your Records
  14. Floodlights – Painting of My Time
  15. RVG – Squid
  16. Parsnip – Nigella
  17. Cloud Nothings – No Future No Past
  18. alt. – WRAITH
  19. Code Orange – Drowning In It
  20. The Spits – All I Want
  21. Ben Gel – Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance to the Radio
  22. West Thebarton – George Michael
  23. PC World – Order
  24. Chrome Corps – B. I. E. T.
  25. The Chemical Brothers – Chemical Beats
  26. Deuce – Breathe
  27. Hatchie – Rooftops (ft. Liam Benzvi)
  28. The Smashing Pumpkins – Bullet with Butterfly Wings
