Noon Tunes: 2023-05-20

- These New South Wales – Rotten Sun
- Slowmango – ACE
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Fu Manchu – Evil Eye
- Sunfruits – End Of The World
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Pickle Darling – A Deep Breath
- beabadoobee – If You Want To
- Paper Lightning – Easy
- CHAMP – Seeping
- Ghost Care – Partying
- Pacific Avenue – Spin Me Like Your Records
- Floodlights – Painting of My Time
- RVG – Squid
- Parsnip – Nigella
- Cloud Nothings – No Future No Past
- alt. – WRAITH
- Code Orange – Drowning In It
- The Spits – All I Want
- Ben Gel – Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance to the Radio
- West Thebarton – George Michael
- PC World – Order
- Chrome Corps – B. I. E. T.
- The Chemical Brothers – Chemical Beats
- Deuce – Breathe
- Hatchie – Rooftops (ft. Liam Benzvi)
- The Smashing Pumpkins – Bullet with Butterfly Wings
Reader's opinions