Noon Tunes: 2023-05-06

Written by on May 6, 2023

  1. issac thomas ft my cherie – let it go
  2. thundercat ft tame impala – no more lies
  3. iyla – strings
  4. Linkin park – Fighting myself
  5. The nationals ft taylor swift – The Alcott
  6. hozier – eat your young
  7. Bully ft soccer mommy – Lose you
  8. Fall out boy – Hold me like a grudge
  9. Tame impala – Wings of time
  10. foo fighters – rescued now
  11. Noel gallaghers high flying birds – Easy now
  12. Superchunk – Everything hurts
  13. one ok rock – let me let you go
  14. Mike shinoda ft kailee morgue – in my head
  15. Maggie Lindemann – knife under my pillow
  16. radiohead – blow out
  17. the neighbourhood – daddy issues
  18. sheryl crow – if it makes you happy
  19. flight facilities ft emma louise – arty boy
  20. the rose – Sour
  21. Sam Brown – stop
  22. The Cranberries – Linger
  23. Michelle branch – everywhere
  24. jackson Wang – Blow
  25. incubus – drive
  26. Heart – Barracuda
  27. crowded house – private universe
  28. slumberjack ft lucy – better off
  29. portishead – glorybox
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Course Breakfast: 2023-05-06

Previous post

Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-05-06

Current track

Title

Artist