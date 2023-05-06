Noon Tunes: 2023-05-06

- issac thomas ft my cherie – let it go
- thundercat ft tame impala – no more lies
- iyla – strings
- Linkin park – Fighting myself
- The nationals ft taylor swift – The Alcott
- hozier – eat your young
- Bully ft soccer mommy – Lose you
- Fall out boy – Hold me like a grudge
- Tame impala – Wings of time
- foo fighters – rescued now
- Noel gallaghers high flying birds – Easy now
- Superchunk – Everything hurts
- one ok rock – let me let you go
- Mike shinoda ft kailee morgue – in my head
- Maggie Lindemann – knife under my pillow
- radiohead – blow out
- the neighbourhood – daddy issues
- sheryl crow – if it makes you happy
- flight facilities ft emma louise – arty boy
- the rose – Sour
- Sam Brown – stop
- The Cranberries – Linger
- Michelle branch – everywhere
- jackson Wang – Blow
- incubus – drive
- Heart – Barracuda
- crowded house – private universe
- slumberjack ft lucy – better off
- portishead – glorybox
