Noon Tunes: 2023-04-22

  1. Wine Lips – Eyes
  2. daine – Portal
  3. Killing Heidi – You Don’t Know
  4. The Lemon Twigs – In My Head
  5. Flyying Colours – Do You Feel The Same
  6. CHEATAHS – 紫 (Murasaki)
  7. The Bitter Ends – No Stress
  8. Television Personalities – Parties in Chelsea
  9. War Room – Pumpkins
  10. The Montreals – Ghost 2 Me
  11. The Sundials – I’m Down
  12. OK Hotel – Get Out
  13. LUCI – Be Your Doll
  14. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  15. Pool Toy – Festival State
  16. Twine – Seachange
  17. RVG – Nothing Really Changes
  18. Private Function – Seize & Destroy
  19. Amyl and the Sniffers – Security
  20. Bitter Defeat – Falling Down
  21. Poison Ruïn – H​ä​rvest
  22. Last Days of Kali – Diaspora
  23. Gamjee – Guessing Window
  24. Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
  25. High Tropics – Girlfriends
  26. Polish Club – Good Time
  27. The Munch – Puddle
  28. Frenzal Rhomb – Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids
  29. Ethanol Blend – Anodised
  30. Hole – Violet
