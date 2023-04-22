Noon Tunes: 2023-04-22

- Wine Lips – Eyes
- daine – Portal
- Killing Heidi – You Don’t Know
- The Lemon Twigs – In My Head
- Flyying Colours – Do You Feel The Same
- CHEATAHS – 紫 (Murasaki)
- The Bitter Ends – No Stress
- Television Personalities – Parties in Chelsea
- War Room – Pumpkins
- The Montreals – Ghost 2 Me
- The Sundials – I’m Down
- OK Hotel – Get Out
- LUCI – Be Your Doll
- Pelvis – Peach Juice
- Pool Toy – Festival State
- Twine – Seachange
- RVG – Nothing Really Changes
- Private Function – Seize & Destroy
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Security
- Bitter Defeat – Falling Down
- Poison Ruïn – Härvest
- Last Days of Kali – Diaspora
- Gamjee – Guessing Window
- Mum Thinks Blue – Headspin
- High Tropics – Girlfriends
- Polish Club – Good Time
- The Munch – Puddle
- Frenzal Rhomb – Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids
- Ethanol Blend – Anodised
- Hole – Violet
