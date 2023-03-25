Noon Tunes: 2023-03-25

- The Beths – Silence Is Golden
- Divebar Youth – Deadlock
- Pale Blue Eyes – Motionless
- Tropical Fuck Storm – Ann
- Whiskey Jack – Haystacks
- Guided By Voices – Ballroom Etiquette
- Ghum – Deceiver
- The Empty Threats – Boys in the gutter
- Placement – Harder
- Horror My Friend – Corners Peeling
- CKY – Flesh Into Gear
- Turpentine Babycino – Calamity
- K. Board & The Skreens – Crazy Pants Mountain Man
- Skeleton Head – Party Sauce
- Cable Ties – Perfect Client
- Blonde Revolver – Big Hat, No Cattle
- Night Rites – Dark Patterns
- Jess Day – Rabbit Hole
- Sorry – Closer
- X – True Love Pt. #2
- The Vovos – Spring Cleaning
- Mums Favourite – Vodka, Neat
- RVIVR – Rain Down
- Gaffer – Wonga
- Eagulls – Mystery
- L’objectif – The Dance You Sell
- Bad Nerves – BABY DRUMMER
- Dream Wife – Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)
- Drahla – Lip Sync
- Bec Stevens – James’ Song
- Alvvays – Many Mirrors
- Drug Church – Someday I Suppose
