Noon Tunes: 2023-03-25

  1. The Beths – Silence Is Golden
  2. Divebar Youth – Deadlock
  3. Pale Blue Eyes – Motionless
  4. Tropical Fuck Storm – Ann
  5. Whiskey Jack – Haystacks
  6. Guided By Voices – Ballroom Etiquette
  7. Ghum – Deceiver
  8. The Empty Threats – Boys in the gutter
  9. Placement – Harder
  10. Horror My Friend – Corners Peeling
  11. CKY – Flesh Into Gear
  12. Turpentine Babycino – Calamity
  13. K. Board & The Skreens – Crazy Pants Mountain Man
  14. Skeleton Head – Party Sauce
  15. Cable Ties – Perfect Client
  16. Blonde Revolver – Big Hat, No Cattle
  17. Night Rites – Dark Patterns
  18. Jess Day – Rabbit Hole
  19. Sorry – Closer
  20. X – True Love Pt. #2
  21. The Vovos – Spring Cleaning
  22. Mums Favourite – Vodka, Neat
  23. RVIVR – Rain Down
  24. Gaffer – Wonga
  25. Eagulls – Mystery
  26. L’objectif – The Dance You Sell
  27. Bad Nerves – BABY DRUMMER
  28. Dream Wife – Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)
  29. Drahla – Lip Sync
  30. Bec Stevens – James’ Song
  31. Alvvays – Many Mirrors
  32. Drug Church – Someday I Suppose
