Noon Tunes: 2023-01-14

  1. Dry Cleaning – Magic of Meghan
  2. Iggy Pop / B – Comments
  3. Röyksopp – The Ladder
  4. Modern Nature – Footsteps
  5. Underground Lovers – Your Eyes Remix
  6. Gabriella Cohen – Music Machine
  7. Big Maybelle / B – 96 Tears
  8. Laura Jean (Melb) – Too Much to Do
  9. Horror My Friend – Corners Peeling
  10. The Vains – Pickleback
  11. Thee Oh Sees / B – Poison Finger
  12. mclusky – to hell with good intentions
  13. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Hate Dancin’
  14. Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – B-Side
  15. Sweet Baboo / B – Pink Rainbow
  16. honeybeam – Belong
  17. My Cherie – Healing in the Glimmer Sun
  18. Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Jim on the Move
  19. Wet Leg / B – Chaise Longue
  20. The Beths – Expert in a Dying Field
  21. Burning Sea – Phoenix 81
  22. Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
  23. The Victims – Television Addict
  24. Babes Are Wolves / B – Down
  25. Eggy – Upon Reflection (Traffik Island Remix)
  26. The Vovos – Jessica Day
  27. King Stingray – Milkumana
  28. THE LIMINANAS – Salvation
  29. The Saints – Know Your Product
