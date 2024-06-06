New Vibes: 2024-06-06
Written by Playlist Robot on June 6, 2024
- Swapmeet – Tell Me
- King Gizzard and the Lizard WIzard – Sense
- Bend ft. Kara Manansala – Out All NIght
- Amy WInehouse – Help Yourself
- Marlin KItes – Social Butterflies
- GUM ft. Ambrose Kenny Smith – Ill Times
- Pavement – Grounded
- Slowdive – When The Sun Hits
- Looch – Cartoons
- The 745 – Deserved
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Fine
- Molly Rocket – SIck Puppy
- Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
- The Cairos – Lena
- The Cairos – Self Control