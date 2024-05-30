New Vibes: 2024-05-30

- Wolf Alice – Play the Greatest Hits
- The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
- Mums Favourite – Mother of Ra (Sun Song)
- Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
- Mojave 3 – Just a Boy
- Marlin Kites – Social Butterflies
- Fiona Apple – The FIrst Taste
- Todd Terje – New Morning
- Pel Mel – Love On A Funeral Pyre
- Ripple Effect Band – Diyama
- Wayne Pain & The Shit Stains – Shut The Fuck Up I’m on the phone
- Royal Headache – So Low
- Tee Vee Repairmann – Peiple (Everywhere I Go)
- Workhorse – Peace
- Darcy Clay – All I Gotta Do
