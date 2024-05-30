New Vibes: 2024-05-30

  1. Wolf Alice – Play the Greatest Hits
  2. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  3. Mums Favourite – Mother of Ra (Sun Song)
  4. Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
  5. Mojave 3 – Just a Boy
  6. Marlin Kites – Social Butterflies
  7. Fiona Apple – The FIrst Taste
  8. Todd Terje – New Morning
  9. Pel Mel – Love On A Funeral Pyre
  10. Ripple Effect Band – Diyama
  11. Wayne Pain & The Shit Stains – Shut The Fuck Up I’m on the phone
  12. Royal Headache – So Low
  13. Tee Vee Repairmann – Peiple (Everywhere I Go)
  14. Workhorse – Peace
  15. Darcy Clay – All I Gotta Do
