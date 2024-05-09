New Vibes: 2024-05-09

Written by on May 9, 2024

  1. Wolf Alice – Dont Delete The Kisses
  2. Molly Rocket – God Damn
  3. Cove Street – Salmon Sunsets
  4. Mum thinks Blue – Mr. Nice Guy
  5. The Empty Threats – ATACB
  6. Swapmeet – I wish I
  7. Aleksiah – Fern
  8. Total Control – Love Perfornance
  9. Vlad Dale – Kiss and Fuck
  10. Romero – Honey
  11. Nina Simone – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
  12. Basty H – A World Of Years
  13. Gooch Palms – We Get By
  14. Darcy Clay – What About It
