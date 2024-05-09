New Vibes: 2024-05-09
Written by Playlist Robot on May 9, 2024
- Wolf Alice – Dont Delete The Kisses
- Molly Rocket – God Damn
- Cove Street – Salmon Sunsets
- Mum thinks Blue – Mr. Nice Guy
- The Empty Threats – ATACB
- Swapmeet – I wish I
- Aleksiah – Fern
- Total Control – Love Perfornance
- Vlad Dale – Kiss and Fuck
- Romero – Honey
- Nina Simone – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
- Basty H – A World Of Years
- Gooch Palms – We Get By
- Darcy Clay – What About It
- Hagol – Hate
