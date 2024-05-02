New Vibes: 2024-05-02

May 2, 2024

  1. the Dainty Morsels – Don’t Stray
  2. the Dainty Morsels – Stand Up Dizzy Blues
  3. the Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  4. PJ Harvey – O Stella
  5. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  6. Swapmeet – Tell Me
  7. Swapmeet – Lucky
  8. the Breeders – Divine Hammer
  9. Prince – Let’s Go Crazy
  10. Paula Abdul – Vibeology
  11. Kate Bush – Sat In Your Lap
  12. The Empty Threats – Sightseeing
  13. The Belair Lip Bombs – Say My Name
  14. Spici Water – Goodnight
  15. Wake In Fright – Punchcard
