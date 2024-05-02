New Vibes: 2024-05-02
Written by Playlist Robot on May 2, 2024
- the Dainty Morsels – Don’t Stray
- the Dainty Morsels – Stand Up Dizzy Blues
- the Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- PJ Harvey – O Stella
- Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
- Swapmeet – Tell Me
- Swapmeet – Lucky
- the Breeders – Divine Hammer
- Prince – Let’s Go Crazy
- Paula Abdul – Vibeology
- Kate Bush – Sat In Your Lap
- The Empty Threats – Sightseeing
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Say My Name
- Spici Water – Goodnight
- Wake In Fright – Punchcard