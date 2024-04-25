New Vibes: 2024-04-25

- the dandy warhols – all the girls in london
- pelvis – toad
- pity lips – cellular
- the genevieves – words
- wilding – I am
- roadkill – milkshake man
- homogenous orange, the egregious space admiral – dark and stormy (kraken)
- road wings – better than nothing
- those magnificent screaming bastards – stagger bastard
- kitchen witch – chase the sun
- alison newman – things are about to get dark
- cape feare – the jacarandas
- hooper crescent – I fell backwards
- swimsuit – hard times
- the dandy warhols – catcher in the rye
- desert sessions – I wanna make it wit chu
