New Vibes: 2024-04-25

  1. the dandy warhols – all the girls in london
  2. pelvis – toad
  3. pity lips – cellular
  4. the genevieves – words
  5. wilding – I am
  6. roadkill – milkshake man
  7. homogenous orange, the egregious space admiral – dark and stormy (kraken)
  8. road wings – better than nothing
  9. those magnificent screaming bastards – stagger bastard
  10. kitchen witch – chase the sun
  11. alison newman – things are about to get dark
  12. cape feare – the jacarandas
  13. hooper crescent – I fell backwards
  14. swimsuit – hard times
  15. the dandy warhols – catcher in the rye
  16. desert sessions – I wanna make it wit chu
