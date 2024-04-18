New Vibes: 2024-04-18

Written by on April 18, 2024

  1. anna echo and the high tides – into the dawn
  2. mums favourite – house of the rising sun
  3. pelvis – peach juice
  4. the birds are spies – butterfish
  5. lola – tease me
  6. fangz – lets talk
  7. the bennies – green mitsubishis
  8. the maggie pills – the freedom club
  9. being jane lane – be okay
  10. platonic sex – when I come home I’ll find a hill to die on
  11. private wives – never again
  12. downgirl – manic
  13. mannequin death squad – everybody’s movin’
  14. thatcher’s snatch – we’re going to hell
  15. fuzzrays – all strung tight
  16. looch – nurse paul
  17. sandy dish – conspiracy mum
  18. the last dinner party – nothing matters
