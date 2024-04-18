New Vibes: 2024-04-18

- anna echo and the high tides – into the dawn
- mums favourite – house of the rising sun
- pelvis – peach juice
- the birds are spies – butterfish
- lola – tease me
- fangz – lets talk
- the bennies – green mitsubishis
- the maggie pills – the freedom club
- being jane lane – be okay
- platonic sex – when I come home I’ll find a hill to die on
- private wives – never again
- downgirl – manic
- mannequin death squad – everybody’s movin’
- thatcher’s snatch – we’re going to hell
- fuzzrays – all strung tight
- looch – nurse paul
- sandy dish – conspiracy mum
- the last dinner party – nothing matters
Reader's opinions