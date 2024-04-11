New Vibes: 2024-04-11

Written by on April 11, 2024

  1. space – female of the species
  2. free drinks – do not fuck!!!?
  3. babyteeth – fell in love with a girl
  4. ratvioli – throwaway
  5. party pest – mean
  6. a swayze and the ghosts – cool cucumber
  7. moody beaches – guns
  8. hearts and rockets – the promise
  9. body horrors – hate crimes
  10. zig zag – crying all the way to the bank
  11. sahara hotnights – alright alright
  12. girl and girl – hello
  13. the vains – strut
  14. jess locke – rocket to ride
  15. the pussywillows – come on now
  16. the slits – I heard it on the grapevine
  17. eliza and the delusionals – make it feel like the garden
  18. full flower moon band – illegal things
