New Vibes: 2024-04-11

- space – female of the species
- free drinks – do not fuck!!!?
- babyteeth – fell in love with a girl
- ratvioli – throwaway
- party pest – mean
- a swayze and the ghosts – cool cucumber
- moody beaches – guns
- hearts and rockets – the promise
- body horrors – hate crimes
- zig zag – crying all the way to the bank
- sahara hotnights – alright alright
- girl and girl – hello
- the vains – strut
- jess locke – rocket to ride
- the pussywillows – come on now
- the slits – I heard it on the grapevine
- eliza and the delusionals – make it feel like the garden
- full flower moon band – illegal things
Reader's opinions